Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and Democrat Army veteran Steven Holden are facing off for the newly drawn 24th Congressional District.
The maps were put in place by a court order that ruled that prior maps were gerrymandered in favor of Democrats. The new 24th District is a narrow strip reaching from the City of Lockport, around Rochester, and ending at the mouth of the St. Lawrence River in Upstate New York. Both Tenney and Holden hail from outside the district, but are making plans to move there if they win. The race is still expected to be an uphill battle for Holden, as the district is expected to be one of the most conservative in New York State.
Originally from New Hartford, Tenney was first elected to Congress in 2016 for the former District 22, and before that she was a member of the New York State Assembly. In her campaign, she has drawn attention to the fact that she’s had prior experience as a lawyer and businesswoman while being a single mother.
Holden came to New York from Oklahoma, and studied at Syracuse University. He was a finance officer in the US Army where he served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, was awarded three bronze stars, and participated in the operation where Saddam Hussein was captured.
Tenney has managed to accrue a campaign war-chest of over $3 million over the course of her campaign. This easily dwarfs the $140,000 raised by the Holden campaign which is still less than Tenney’s main primary opponent, Mario Fratto, who raised over $370,000 during his campaign. Tenney’s campaign criticized the Holden campaign on Monday for failing to file its quarterly campaign finance reports to the federal Election Commission. by the Oct. 15 deadline. Holden’s campaign manager Sue Martenson responded when asked about this, saying that the reports were filed on time, but didn’t show up in the FEC’s system’s until later due to a technical glitch.
Tenney has received numerous endorsements from Republican officials, such as former President Donald Trump, Assemblyman Mike Norris, and State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt. Holden’s individual endorsements, while fewer, still have noteworthy names such as New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman, and Western New York based activist, and former congressional candidate Nate McMurray. Tenney also has several special interest groups endorsing her, such as the National Rifle Association, the National Federation of Independent Businesses, and National Right to Life. Holden has chiefly been endorsed by several labor unions like the American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations, the Communications Workers of America, and United Auto Workers Region 9. Tenney’s union endorsements are mostly from police unions like the Finger Lakes Police Federation and the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union. Both candidates have been endorsed by separate local unions of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, with Tenney being endorsed by IBEW Local 97, and Holden being endorsed by IBEW Local 43.
The Lockport Journal reached out to both candidates and asked them why each thinks they are better suited to represent the 24th Congressional District. Tenney responded by drawing attention to her prior record as a member of Congress.
“I am the only candidate in this race with a proven track record of courageously defending our values and standing up to the dangerous far-left policies my opponent supports,” Tenney said. “I have fought in Congress to back our brave police officers, to empower and encourage small businesses, to protect Second Amendment rights, to support veterans, to strengthen our family farms, and to unleash American energy independence.”
Holden responded by also drawing attention to Tenney’s record.
“Her platform makes it clear she is more indebted to big money donors and partisan politics than she is to the New Yorkers of the Lake District,” said Holden. “I am deeply concerned because her positions will damage the economy of our district and continue to hurt most Americans.”
Holden went on to list several grievances about Tenney, such as her opposition to reproductive rights, her opposition to the PACT Act which expanded healthcare eligibility for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, her promotion of the assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, and that she claims to support the police while still downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US capital.
“We are talking about people who fought against the police, injuring 114 US Capitol Police Officers, many permanently,” Holden said. “If these criminals are her supporters, then she doesn’t stand with law enforcement.”
Early voting in New York state begins on Saturday and will go until Nov. 6. In person voting will occur on Election Day on Nov. 8.
