State Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, has dropped out of the race for New York’s 27th Congressional District, a spokesperson for his office confirmed Tuesday.
The spokesman said Ortt will instead concentrate on running for reelection to the 62nd state Senate District seat that he currently holds.
The spokesperson did not offer any explanation why Ortt dropped out of the congressional race.
Ortt’s withdrawal follows the recent endorsement by Republican leaders of state Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, to run in a now-scheduled special election to replace former Rep. Chris Collins. Democrats have unofficially selected former Grand Island town supervisor Nate McMurray as their candidate in the April 28 election.
In a Tuesday release, Chris Jacobs said of Ortt, “I want to thank Rob for his hard work and dedication to the party and the people of Western New York. It has been an honor serving alongside him in the New York state Senate and he has always conducted himself with the highest degree of professionalism and has always been a true fighter for the needs of his constituents. I have no doubt he will continue to serve the people of Western New York with steadfast dedication and honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.