In the race between appointed incumbent Scott Lombardo and Democratic candidate Margaret Topor for an open Town of Pendleton council spot, both contestants say they want to listen to the community and act on what they hear.
Lombardo, a retired sheriff’s deputy, replaced former Councilman Justin Graham in June as an appointee of the town board. He is a Republican voter and was endorsed by the Western New York Police Association earlier in October.
Margaret Topor is a Democratic voter and endorsed by the party, though she says she’s not a “rigid” party voter and has and would vote for a Republican candidate if she likes the ideas they have. She has worked in higher education since 1979 and has been a resident of Pendleton for the past 35 years.
In a short letter, Topor spelled out what she’d like to accomplish which includes becoming knowledgable of the by-laws, mission and goals of the Town of Pendleton. She said once she knows these items, she’ll be able to use that as a compass to move forward.
“I’m going to learn and observe and set up committees to see what people want to do,” Topor said.
Lombardo said he doesn’t believe that being the Republican or Democratic candidate makes a big difference at the local level and that it’s also about the ideas the candidate brings forward.
“I want people to feel safe in their homes, parks, bike trails,” Lombardo said and noted he’s always open to hearing the suggestions of residents.
The two also are in favor of “planned” development of Pendleton, which Lombardo highlighted in his platform. Topor noted that nature is something that she is very passionate about, although she does acknowledge development is a reality.
“I worry about overdevelopment,” she said. “It needs to be planned.”
While he has not been a councilman for very long, Lombardo said he felt that he has acted well, especially in consideration that he has come in on the “tail-end” of several projects, namely the senior center and the ADA splashpad. It’s something he’s had to educate himself on, he said.
“I’ve been reading the minutes of the meetings going back three years,” Lombardo said. “I’m learning a lot about town government, which I find fascinating.”
Through this education, Lombardo said he has been working on an employee handbook for the town and finds the work redeeming as he attempts to answer all questions employees may have.
In the meantime, Topor said she is already finding out what residents want, including where they want their taxes to go, the need to accommodate the increase of the traffic flow through their town with an “appropriate” road infrastructure and the timely care of ditch drainage to avoid floods.
Both candidates said they also believe in the transparency of their government.
Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins on Saturday.
