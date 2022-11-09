ALBANY — Just four months ago, following the state GOP primary, few veterans of New York politics predicted Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island could mount a competitive race against Gov. Kathy Hochul in one of the nation's bluest states
When the polls closed Tuesday night, however, the longshot candidate had come within 300,000 votes of knocking out Hochul in a state where there are some 3 million more registered Democrats than Republicans.
Now, although Zeldin came within about 5 percentage points of ending up in the winner's circle, questions are swirling over whether the Republican voters got behind the wrong horse in the June primary when Zeldin was one of four candidates.
The congressman's connections to former President Donald Trump, who remains unpopular in New York according to statewide polls, and Zeldin's record of supporting abortion restrictions may have increased his appeal to right-leaning voters in a primary. But in a general election in which there are more non-affiliated voters than Republicans, those positions may have doomed his candidacy from the beginning, suggested Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
"What I take from the state election is that individual candidates still matter, and I think the Republicans could have won the governor's race with a different candidate," Reeher said.
He suggested Harry Wilson, a former Wall Street executive with upstate roots, could have come out on top in the general election had he not been defeated by Zeldin in the primary. The GOP could have still seized on the public's focus on rising crime and inflation in the economy, but without getting peppered with attacks for running a candidate with a record of favoring limits on abortion and without being reminded that its candidate had ties to Trump, Reeher said.
In a concession statement Wednesday, Zeldin argued he raised issues important to a vast number of voters.
“Those controlling Albany should take note. New Yorkers of all walks of life are sick of the attacks on their wallets, their safety, their freedoms and the quality of their kids’ education and are hitting their breaking point, as proven by these results," Zeldin said.
He said preliminary results indicate he won at least 49 of the state's 62 counties. The results also showed Hochul overwhelmed Zeldin in New York City and several upstate cities.
Zeldin also noted he drew more votes than any GOP candidate for governor since the late Nelson Rockefeller and helped Republicans pick up four congressional districts.
Still, some deep red counties underperformed when it came to generating a strong turnout for Zeldin, said Vincent Casale, a GOP campaign consultant from Cooperstown. "They didn't deliver 60% for Zeldin, and that's where they needed to be," he said.
Echoing Reeher's analysis, Casale also said the Republican Party should be more focused on recruiting candidates who have broad appeal rather than catering to its Conservative Party ally.
Another takeaway from the election, with the U.S. House of Representatives looking to switch to GOP control, is that Rep. Elise Stefanik will become one of the top four ranking members of the House majority come January, Casale said. That is likely to make her a formidable player in statewide politics as well, he suggested.
While GOP enthusiasts were dealt a setback with Hochul's defeat of Zeldin, they savored the upset victory by Assemblyman Michael Lawler, R-Rockland, in defeating Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-Cold Spring.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is likely to become Speaker of the House in January, congratulated Lawler in a tweet. "Huge win in #NY17! Mike Lawler fought tooth and nail to defeat the Chairman of the @dccc (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) and will be a strong voice for freedom in Congress. Well done!" McCarthy said.
Some of the criminal justice issues that became regular campaign fodder for Zeldin -- cashless bail, restrictions on the use of disciplinary housing at state prisons and more lenient treatment of parolees who violate the conditions of their release -- will likely be debated when lawmakers return to the statehouse in January.
One of Albany's most moderate Democrats, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, a former corrections officer, said he would like to see his fellow Democrats welcome law enforcement leaders in for discussions on dealing with crime.
"I've said all along we should be inviting the district attorneys and law enforcement so we can collaborate and get the results that will benefit our constituents," Jones said. "They bring an important perspective to the table and we should be listening to them. They are the boots on the ground in all this and we certainly should be talking with them."
Meanwhile, cracks were showing in the state Democratic machine, with some officials from the progressive wing calling for a shakeup of the party's leadership. They contended support for Democratic candidates should have been more robust and argued redistricting efforts were mishandled.
Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, D-Queens, tweeted: "So who's the next State Dem Party Chair? Cause y’all, this was not it."
Also, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx and Queens, said she was calling for the resignation of state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who was put in place by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and left in that position by Hochul, now the de facto leader of New York Democrats.
