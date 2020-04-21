Eastern Niagara Hospital will be able to resume elective outpatient treatments on April 28, Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, announced during the daily county briefing, in which she read aloud an email from hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey.
McCaffrey said a plan is being developing to resume elective surgeries.
Since all elective surgeries were canceled by an executive order of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last month, hospitals across the state have been hurt financially, including ENH, which furloughed 60 of its 485 employees last week.
In a Tuesday visit to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, Cuomo announced that outpatient treatments can be resumed in counties and hospitals where the risk of COVID-19 is not significant.
A press release from the governor's office said hospitals will be able to resume elective outpatient treatments on April 28 under certain conditions: countywide hospital capacity is more than 25%; and there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the county over the past 10 days. Also, the recipients of elective outpatient treatment must test negative for COVID-19 before receiving treatment.
Restrictions on elective surgery will remain in place in Erie County, as well as Bronx, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Clinton, Yates, Westchester, Albany, Richmond, Schuyler, Kings, Suffolk, New York, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Orange and Rensselaer counties, as the state continues to monitor the rate of new COVID-19 infections in those counties.
Also during the Tuesday briefing, Niagara County officials announced the death of a 58-year-old woman from COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 17. The latest victim had underlying health conditions.
The county's reported case load has increased by eight to 287, officials said. Among them, 127 are in isolation (109 at home and 18 in hospitals) and 143 have recovered. To date, 1,338 people have been tested.
