Eastern Niagara Hospital plans to close its surgery and ICU departments on Dec. 12, a move that will affect about 80 employees, hospital President and CEO Anne McCaffrey announced on Thursday.
The hospital will consolidate surgical services at its outpatient Niagara Regional Surgery Center on South Transit Road and Intensive Care services will be consolidated with the nearest Catholic Health hospital. The moves, approved by ENH board of trustees, are a part of its restructuring plan and agreement to be absorbed by the Catholic Health healthcare system.
Displaced surgery and ICU employees will be given a chance to secure work at Catholic Health facilities in the area, McCaffrey said, adding that currently there are more than 200 openings in the Catholic Health system.
"I am confident many of our affected employees will find opportunities to consider,” she said.
Services at ENH's Urgent Care, Ambulatory Care and Imaging centers are not affected by the cuts announced on Thursday, according to McCaffrey. Upwards of 80% of all surgeries at ENH are already being performed at the Ambulatory Care Center, she said.
“Surgery volume at the hospital’s main campus has declined over the years and has not returned to pre-Covid levels, while volume at the South Transit Road surgery center has steadily increased," McCaffrey said, adding that, “The current census in ENH’s Intensive Care Unit has been averaging between one to three patients.”
Late Thursday, Lockport Common Council president Mark Devine said he felt "hurt and frustrated" by news of the latest cuts at the hospital.
“I'm very disappointed for the citizens of the city and surrounding areas, including eastern Niagara County and western Orleans County,” he said. “We deserve a top-notch hospital."
ENH filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last year, after reporting a $10 million deficit. The hospital then closed its money-losing inpatient child and adolescent psychiatric unit, after earlier closing its maternity unit and all remaining operations at its Newfane campus except the Reflections chemical dependency program, which was returned to Lockport.
The sale of ENH’s Newfane campus, to Castello Holdings for $1 million, was recently approved in federal bankruptcy court.
Catholic Health announced its intention to acquire ENH last month and develop a new, smaller hospital with “state of the art” emergency services, 12 in-patient private rooms, specialty services including women’s and orthopedic services and an emphasis on outpatient care. Pending approval of the bankruptcy court, the plan calls for construction to begin next year and wrap up in 2023. The location of Lockport Memorial Hospital has not yet been determined.
On Thursday, McCaffrey asserted that the East Avenue campus will remain open and operational until the new hospital is built.
“We still have our medical/surgical unit for inpatient care, a 30-bed chemical dependency unit, full radiology services, cardiac services, laboratory, etc., as well as the Emergency Department, of course,” she said.
