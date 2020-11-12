Eastern Niagara Hospital will consolidate its surgical services at the Niagara Regional Surgery Center on South Transit Road and intensive care services will be consolidated with the nearest Catholic Health hospital under a restructuring plan announced by ENH officials on Thursday.
The moves, which are expected to be completed by Dec. 12, will result in a loss of 80 jobs at ENH. Hospital officials said all displaced workers will be given the opportunity to find other work at Catholic Health locations in the area.
“We will be working with Catholic Health to identify employment opportunities for any of our displaced workers," said ENH President and CEO Anne McCaffrey. "Recruitment representatives from Catholic Health will be at Eastern Niagara Hospital to meet with our employees and provide information on job openings within its system. There are currently over 200 openings in Catholic Health and I am confident many of our affected employees will find opportunities to consider.”
Last month, Catholic Health announced it had entered into a management agreement with ENH that will culminate in the construction of a new hospital in Lockport.
McCaffrey said the partnership with Catholic Health presents opportunities to create service integrations and health care services are being designed to match the future hospital to be constructed.
ENH officials said the restructuring plan is based on recent efforts to sustain the Lockport health care facility while continuing to meet the community's "most pressing" health care needs. The changes have been approved by the ENH Board of Directors and have also been submitted for approval to the New York State Department of Health.
Services at the Hospital’s Urgent Care, Ambulatory Surgery, and Imaging Center on Transit Road are not affected by the plan, according to ENH representatives.
“The hospital has met many challenges this past year, including its Chapter 11 reorganization during the COVID-19 pandemic," McCaffrey said. "We were fortunate to receive PPP funding earlier this year, but those funds have been depleted. As we prepare to move forward with our future plans for health care across the region, it’s important that we make these last changes and be cost effective for the next two years and beyond."
Ann Briody Petock, chairman of ENH’s Board of Directors said board members understood that "transitions like these are not always easy," but said proactive steps are necessary to secure the future at ENH.
"We are committed to serving the community for the long-term," she said. "Implementing these changes are the final steps needed in our restructuring and no further modifications are anticipated at this time. These last steps will ultimately ensure our Hospital is able to serve the community and prepare us for a stronger future with our new partners at Catholic Health.”
