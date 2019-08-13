FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, pathologist Dr. Michael Baden speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown in St. Louis County, Mo. Baden, who also testified for O.J. Simpson's defense in the "trial of the century" and helped investigate the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now enmeshed in another high-stakes case. Baden is the private pathologist who observed Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy on his lawyers' behalf. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)