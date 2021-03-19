Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for applications for 2021 canal-related event funding. Municipalities and nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations may apply for $500 sponsorships for events that promote or celebrate the distinctive historic, cultural or recreational resources throughout the Canalway Corridor.
Organizers of events that actively include or serve people with disabilities or people from underserved populations are encouraged to apply.
“We are eager for a return of safe events that showcase New York State’s extraordinary canal heritage and recreational resources. Pre-pandemic research shows that events and tours draw hundreds of thousands of people to the canal each year,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
“These events will bring New Yorkers together in a safe way and bring a much-needed boost to communities along the length of the canal,” New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said.
Events must take place between May 1 and Oct. 31. A minimum one-to-one match is required. Eligible events must comply with state COVID-19 guidelines.
Applications are due by April 16. For instructions and an online application, visit www.eriecanalway.org.
