Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued an Executive Order extending to Dec. 3 the period that expired driver's licenses are still valid, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced on Thursday.
The extension is for driver's licenses only, Jastrzemski noted. An extension in effect since March for vehicle registrations and inspections has ended.
To renew a driver's license, make an appointment at: https://www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
Also Thursday, Jastrzemski warned of a text phishing scam involving compliance with state REAL ID regulations. The phishing text is designed to acquire people’s personal information for illicit purposes, he said.
“Neither the state nor county DMV would ever ask for your personal information in an unsolicited text message so anyone who receives such a message should immediately delete it,” said Jastrzemski. “If you are ever unsure about a communication you receive, you should call our office before you act on it.”
REAL ID requirements, which were originally set to begin on Oct. 1, have been extended to October 2021. A REAL ID will required after that date for anyone who wishes to board a domestic flight or enter military bases or certain federal facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.