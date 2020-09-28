Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County has been awarded $250,000 to expand its Beginner Farmer Training Program, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's office announced Monday.
The certificate program helps underemployed and employed agriculture workers seeking "upskilling" and career advancement, through classroom instruction, hands-on training and wraparound services to take farm products from seed to sale.
The grant is included in the second round of funding from the Western New York Workforce Development Challenge, a state program that promotes innovative approaches to workforce training for underserved populations. Approximately $1.4 million was awarded to four nonprofit organizations that foster workforce development in a target industry sector such as advanced manufacturing, health and life sciences, tourism, clean energy or agriculture.
WNY Rural Area Health Education Center Inc. will receive $150,000 to advance a program that provides care coordination training in rural, medically underserved communities. The organization operates in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.
Trocaire College secured $674,000 to do a pilot of IT and cybersecurity training and Harvest House in Erie County got $380,000 to expand its certificate-based health and life sciences training program.
