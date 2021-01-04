FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2006, file photo, outgoing Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, left, shakes hands with Vice President Dick Cheney during an Armed Forces Full Honor Review for Rumsfeld at the Pentagon. All 10 living former secretaries of defense, including Rumsfeld and Cheney, have joined in cautioning against any attempt to use the military in the cause of overturning the November 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)