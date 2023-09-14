In the continuing trial of Nathan Marziale on a sole count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, prosecutors called five more witnesses to the stand Wednesday and submitted new evidence including a photograph of the deceased victim’s face.
According to the Niagara County District attorney’s office, the accident scene consists of three crime scenes: the 6600 block of Dysinger Road, where Amazon contractor Rafael Medina-Gonzalez was hit by an SUV on the night of Feb. 19, 2022; the snowbank on Akron Road that Medina-Gonzalez fell into from the roof of the vehicle that struck him; and Marziale’s home on Lincoln Avenue, where law enforcement examined his vehicle and arrested him early Feb. 20, 2022.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, defense attorney Joshua Ramos challenged as improper the admittance into evidence of photographs showing marijuana products found in Marziale’s vehicle. Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek told assistant district attorneys Christine Savoia and Nichole Sands to find case law supporting their admittance before court proceedings begin again today.
The first witness on the stand Wednesday was Randal Shortridge, owner of the home at 6694 Dysinger where Medina-Gonzalez was struck. Shortridge positively identified Medina-Gonzalez as the man helping him get his vehicle unstuck in his driveway minutes before the collision at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Medina-Gonzalez, an Amazon contractor, was outside the Shortridge residence helping an Amazon delivery truck out of the snow. While he was doing this, the family came home from a day of shopping and Shortridge said he would drive around the block while Medina-Gonzalez took care of the delivery truck.
“I got back into the vehicle and got stuck trying to back up,” Shortridge said. “He (Medina-Gonzalez) walked into the road. … (After that) I heard a loud noise and screaming.”
Shortridge said the screaming was from a woman in Medina-Gonzalez’s pick-up truck, his fiancee Alexis Reid, as she ran towards the SUV that had pulled over to the side of the road, saying again and again, “Where is he?” Reid was looking for Medina-Gonzalez, Shortridge explained, and the SUV drove off before anyone could reach it.
On cross-examination by Ramos, Shortridge described the area around his home as having many trees, and said that he had seen several dead deer on the road over the years.
The next witness was Brian Rupple of Gasport, who found Medina-Gonzalez in a snowbank along Akron Road. Rupple said he thought he saw an inner-tube sled and pulled over. Once he realized it was a person, he called 9-1-1.
Rupple testified the night was cold but clear and he had no problem seeing the coat that Medina-Gonzalez was wearing.
“I could just see it reflecting in the light, from the moon,” he said.
The coat was shown to the jury: blue from hood to shoulders, and dark blue approaching black below the chest.
Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Pacheco was the first law enforcement officer at the scene on Akron Road. A video from Pacheco’s body camera was seen by the jury, with the audio distorted to prevent hearsay affecting the jurors.
Sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Caughel testified he was called to Eastern Niagara Hospital on Feb. 19, 2022 to take a photo of the then-deceased Medina-Gonzalez. He said he has photographed about 100 deceased people in the course of his work. His photograph of Medina-Gonzalez was the jurors’ first close-up view of the victim.
Caughel also later photographed Marziale’s gray BMW SUV, and those photos were shown to the jury as well. On the stand, Caughel highlighted damage on the front of the vehicle, damage on the windshield and blood on the sunroof.
Finally, the jury heard testimony from sheriff’s Investigator Michael Licinio, one of whose duties is to investigate fatal accidents. Licinio discussed the damage on Marziale’s vehicle, explaining details such as the spider-web fracturing of the windshield and damage to the front end, and said he determined that Medina-Gonzalez was hit close to the center of the bumper and it was most likely his head or elbows that made the fracturing on the windshield as he flipped onto the roof.
Licinio further testified about using debris from a grill and paint chips at the crash scene to identify the make and model of Marziale’s vehicle, as well as how the damage to the vehicle would be different had it struck an animal such as a deer.
Cross examination of Licinio will take place this morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.