090807 SUNDAY concert eddie money review

The Ulrich City Centre was rocking with veteran rocker Eddie Money in 2009. The crowd sang along with all his hits.

 Niagara Gazette

A publicist for Eddie Money says the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Tags

Recommended for you