Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.