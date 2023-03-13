Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.