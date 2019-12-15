The holidays are upon us and we are supposed to be jolly and joyful aren’t we?
Well that’s easier said than done when you are suffering the loss of a loved one. Whether it is the first holiday without them or tenth in my case, the deep emptiness and sadness remains.
Ten years ago, November 2009, my son suddenly passed away while driving on his way to workout at Niagara University. No signs, no warnings, no illnesses, just gone in a flash.
Needless to say, this has been quite the difficult journey. It isn’t just holidays but every day that the void is huge and our hearts are hurting and very heavy. Learning to cope doesn’t come easy but with help from family, friends and faith it is indeed possible and I am living proof that it is. There is always light in the midst of our darkness.
Believe it or not, Heaven sends us “messages” to ease our pain. Yes, I did say messages from Heaven. For us it is white feathers in particular. Unexplainable feathers that appear when needed most. Whether it be on the floor near our son’s room, on my car seat, embedded in our dog’s fur, on the pew of our favorite spot in church or on the table at a coffee shop we frequent regularly, whenever one appears it is in an unusual location and on a day that my heart needs just something more to get me through a tough day.
While I once kept this to myself, my wise dad told me many years ago that I needed to share this “miracle.” God doesn’t present such miracles for us alone, we need to let others know to be aware of how their loved ones present themselves. Do you experience such miracles? I bet you will now that you are more open and aware that such things do happen. Our loved ones never leave us.
There are so many ways I have learned to make the best of this life journey that I’ve been faced with. I began keeping a journal basically sharing my feelings and suffering on paper as that was a way of healing for me. I did this for the first five years after my son’s death.
Many years lapsed since then and just last winter, my wise mom, two months before her sudden passing, January, 2019, told me I needed to write a book. I laughed and stated that I had no intentions in doing so. I really didn’t want to read about the “me” then and relive the deep sadness of that time. I also thought writing a book is something I just wasn’t cut out to do.
After her death, I kept getting the “message” to write this book as a way to help others grieving. I have had the privilege of helping many others grieving over the last several years whether it be speaking to groups or simply meeting other grieving moms. My mom felt a book was a way that would present a written document that would always be there for those in need and she felt that the way I approached life was important for others to try in their own lives. I do indeed seek the good despite the tragedy.
This past spring, I decided to pull up that journal and the words began to flow.
Inspired by my mom and others to share coping strategies is my purpose for writing this. To provide some positive ways to handle such grief and also to share some ideas of some meaningful ways that those who want to help us through our suffering can do so.
With no specific plans for a completion, the book was completed within days of my son’s 10th anniversary of his death. Coincidence? Absolutely not, there are none.
So “76 Feathers” was meant to be and was published. It is now available in both ebook and print through Amazon books. This book is ideal for anyone grieving, anyone trying to support those grieving and anyone who wants to find ways in turning challenges into an opportunity to grow and become the best version of themselves. I know I am a better version of me because of this extraordinary challenge of living life without my dear son. We need to make good of whatever comes our way in this life. We are intended to learn from each and every experience.
Seeking our purpose in life is what we are challenged to do, my life through both my professional and personal life is to help, support, counsel and guide others. This book is another way I feel I can accomplish this important and meaningful purpose in life.
God promises a safe landing, not a calm passage. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Blessings and peace to all.
Jeannine Brown Miller resides in Lewiston. Her book, “76 Feathers,” is available at Amazon.com and on the “76 Feathers” page on Facebook.
