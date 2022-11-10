Climate activists Elizabeth Wathuti, of Kenya, Vanessa Nakate, of Uganda, and Helena Gualinga of Ecuador attend the climate protest alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this past May. The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. and they are fed up. “The question should be like, what should the leaders do? What should governments do? Because this whole time I’ve done activism, I have realized the youth have done everything,” Nakate said. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)