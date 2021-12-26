Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Some sleet may mix in. High around 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.