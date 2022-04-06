Sanborn – The Niagara County Community College (NCCC) Film & Animation Festival will present its “WNY Filmmaker of the Year” award this year to director, writer, producer, and actor Sam Qualiana of Lockport, NY.
Qualiana is best known for his films Snow Shark, The Legend of Six Fingers, and Lake Effect. Most recently, he served as the unit production manager for the made-for-TV movie “Romance on Ice,” directed by Fred Olen Ray. Filming for the movie took place in Buffalo and East Aurora.
The NCCC Film & Animation Festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday May 7 at the college’s Sanborn campus located at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road. The event features film and animation screenings, workshops, music, movie trivia contests, exhibits, food and refreshments.
Special guests at this year’s festival are legendary horror movie actors Lynn Lowry and Debbie Rochon, who will be available for pictures and autograph signings. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. For more information, visit: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/2022-nccc-film-and-animation-festival-returns-campus/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.