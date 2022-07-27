At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a structure fire was reported at 6080 Fisk Road in Pendleton, the home of Twin Lakes Concrete. The commercial building was unoccupied, according to Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene, but neighbors of the building were advised to evacuate. According to NCSO, several local fire departments worked to successfully extinguish the fire. Fire companies included Wendelville Volunteer Fire Co., Rapids Volunteer Fire Co. and South Lockport Volunteer Fire Co., as well as special units from Getzville Volunteer Fire Co. and Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Department, both of which are situated in Erie County. The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimated property damage has yet to be determined. All of the walls to the building were knocked inward leaving only a foundation and burnt debris. A representative of the business said that the fire burned until 6 a.m. as crews sprayed “hot spots” in what was left of the building. }Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the matter.
