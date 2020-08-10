MIDDLEPORT — Brent Sensenich has been named manager of FMC’s local Agricultural Sciences plant.
An FMC employee since 2015, he was most recently operations manager at the Middleport plant and the company's North America Technical Center Manager for Formulations and Packaging.
“Throughout my career I have enjoyed working across different roles in quality, engineering, and operations management,” Sensenich said. “I am excited to continue as part of the FMC Middleport team and Middleport community as we look toward a future of continued safe operation and growth.”
A native of the Kansas City area, Sensenich and his wife and two sons have lived in Western New York for more than three years.
“My family and I love living in Western New York, participating in many of the local traditions and we even enjoy all aspects of the winter season,” Sensenich said.
Sensenich holds a bachelor’s degree in energy, environmental and chemical engineering from Missouri-based Washington University.
FMC Corporation develops and manufactures products for crop protection, plant health and pest and turf management. Numerous product lines are formulated and packaged at the local plant.
