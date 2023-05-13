Tirzah Patterson and her son Jaques “Jake” Patterson pose for a picture at their home Tuesday in Buffalo. Jake, 13, is the youngest child of beloved church deacon Heyward Patterson, who was gunned down at Tops Market a year ago Sunday. Tirzah will dedicate this Mother’s Day to the hardest part of a mother’s job, trying to help her child make sense of tragedy. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)