For families deeply divided, a summer of hot buttons begins  

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now" at a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on May 5, left, and another woman holds a sign during a news conference for reproductive rights in response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 3. For families divided along red house-blue house lines, summer's slate of reunions, group trips and weddings poses another exhausting round of navigating differences of opinion. (AP Photo)