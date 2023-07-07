A couple years overseas created a lifetime’s worth of stories and experiences.
It’s been more than 70 years since Lockport resident Stephen Lacki left with the Marines to fight in the Korean war.
Now 90 years old, he still recalls countless stories to go along with the photos and memorabilia. The walls of his home look similar to a military museum adorned with medals, plaques and a Purple Heart.
Lacki and his service will be honored at an 11 a.m. Monday ceremony at the Lockport town hall led by state Assembly member Mike Norris.
NEVER DRAFTED
Lacki was 18 years old when left the United States for the first time.
He was supposed to sign up with the Selective Service System, like any other 18-year-old American male. But since he was no longer home, he did not sign up, and technically qualified as a “draft resister.”
However, there was an explanation for that: He was already on his way to a war theater.
“I was actually on the ship going to Korea on my 18th birthday,” Lacki recalled. “There was no draft board out in the Pacific.”
Several months later, he did receive a “nasty” letter from the draft board in Lockport, with threats of a fine and imprisonment if he did not register.
In his reply letter, Lacki explained that he was already enlisted and currently serving in Korea. He attempted to lighten the situation with a bit of humor.
“If you would send me a one-way ticket back to Lockport, New York, I’d be glad to register for the draft,” he wrote.
Even though he never received a reply, he said the situation was resolved by the time he came home.
GOING TO KOREA
Lacki had enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 1950, when he was 17. He enlisted early to get his college education paid for through the GI Bill.
Only a month after his enlistment, the Korean war began. He was still in basic training in Parris Island, South Carolina.
He recounted an exchange he had with one of friends when they heard the news.
“It was on a Sunday,” he said. “And my buddy said, ‘Where the hell is Korea?’”
He and the marines he trained with would soon become very familiar with the front lines in that Asian nation.
“Just about all of us got infantry, because they needed infantry badly for replacements in Korea,” he said.
Lacki didn’t go to Korea right away, however, since he was still 17. Instead, he stayed back for additional training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
UP THE HILL
One of Lacki’s most crucial moments during his deployment in Korea occurred in September 1951, as his unit fought on Hill 749.
The hill, named after its height in meters, was a key point in the Battle of the Punchbowl and held the line in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
Lacki said the Marines 7th Regiment were to advance on North Korean forces located on Hill 749 en route to another nearby point, Hill 812 with the 1st Marine division.
That portion of the battle lasted four days and while they sustained significant losses with only 12 members of the regiment remaining, they were able to hold their ground on the hill.
Lacki attributed their victory and survival in the battle to the heroics of Corporal Jospeh Vittori, who posthumously earned a Medal of Honor.
“If it wasn’t for Joe, we would’ve been wiped out,” he said.
BACK HOME
Lacki left Korea later that year and remained in the reserves until 1958.
He went on to study at Erie Community College and the University at Buffalo, then worked for more than 20 years as a chemical lab manager at Simonds Saw and Steel and almost another 20 years at Carborundum.
Lacki has been present for several Marine Corps events and dedications over the years. In 2006, he was called to speak at the dedication of a Marine Reserve Training Facility in honor of Vittori in Devens, Massachusetts.
Come Monday, it will be his turn to be honored.
The seeds for this event were planted last year when Lacki and his son-in-law Chris Richter met Mike Norris at a Veterans Day event.
Richter recalled how Norris came over to talk to Lacki about his military service.
“Assemblyman Norris could have gotten a chair and sat down next to Steve. He got down on his knees and talked to Steve for over 45 minutes. That impressed me,” Richter said.
At 90 years old, Lacki can still speak for hours on end about his various experiences in the Marines.
Through it all, he said, the best advice to remember when you’re his age is to maintain a sense of humor no matter what.
“Once you get in your 90s, if you don’t have humor, then you don’t have anything,” he said.
