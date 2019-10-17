Former Nazi SS guard, 93, on trial in Hamburg  

ASSOCIATED PRESS93-year-old former SS guard Bruno Dey sits in the regional court in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday. The prosecution accuses Dey of aiding and abetting the murder of 5,230 people when he worked in the concentration camp Stutthof near Danzig. Because Dey was only 17 or 18 years old at the time, his trial is taking place in front of a juvenile delinquency chamber.