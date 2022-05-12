From Niagara to Nairobi

Students in Nancy Simmons’ 4th grade class at Newfane Elementary have been communicating over the past few months with fellow students in Kenya. The pen pal program they participated in, called LevelUp Village, put them in touch with Kyawango Primary Public School. This would eventually lead to the class raising money for the organization Kenya Connect, which was helping the community build a library nearby in Wamunyu in the African country.
Wamunyu is a rural agricultural community located southeast of Nairobi, and is regarded as being the home of Kenya’s woodcarvers. Kenya Connect Executive Director Sharon Runge said that Wamunyu is isolated, and most of the kids who live there don’t have television or internet access.
“To be able to connect with a child in the US is just really fun for our students” said Runge in a phone interview.
Three languages are used at the school; Swahili, Kikamba, and English.
“All of the big national exams in Kenya are in English” said Runge. “When they get to do a video letter, or hear kids from America talking in English, it helps them practice in preparation for the exam."
In January, the two schools started sending videos to each other.
“We sent a series of videos back and forth,” said Simmons in a phone interview. “First an introductory video, and then the other videos were about a local environmental issue,”
The Newfane students talked about issues relating to Lake Ontario, like invasive species, rising lake levels, litter, and fish consumption. The Kenyan students talked about soil erosion, poaching, deforestation and water usage. Simmons mentioned that students from Newfane High School came over to help them research the issues.
While they were in contact with the Kenyan students, the Newfane class also found out about Kenya Connect’s efforts to build a library in the same community. This would be the first library in the sub-county region.
“We asked the elementary students, kindergarten through 4th grade, to bring in quarters, nickels, dimes, and dollars, to help our Kenyan friends build their new library,” said Simmons. “and throughout March and into April, we were able to raise about $1,000.”
Simmons’ class helped to raise $1,005.82 for the Kenya Connect library, which had an overall cost of $150,000.
The Kenya Connect library, as a gesture of thanks, is painting each of the stairs in the building to resemble the spine of a book requested by the schools that helped fund it. Newfane Elementary requested that their step be painted as the poetry book “Read! Read! Read!” by local poet and children's writer Amy Ludwig VanDerwater, with illustrations by Ryan O’Rourke.
While the Kenya Connect library has not officially opened, as their grand opening gala will be in June, they already started services two weeks ago. Some services available include a mobile library that drives around the area with a few books to lend, and also a Saturday read along, where a librarian reads storybooks to kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.