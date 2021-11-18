A rare forest elephant is photographed in Gabon's Pongara National Park forest, on March 12, 2020. Gabon holds about 95,000 African forest elephants, according to results of a survey by the World Conservation Society and the National Agency for National Parks of Gabon, using DNA extracted from dung. Previous estimates put the population at between 50,000 and 60,000 or about 60% of remaining African forest elephants. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)