Tracy Murphy, animal sanctuary owner and accused cattle thief, was in multiple courts Wednesday pressing various aspects of her defense.
Murphy stands charged with petit larceny after taking in and sheltering two cows that she said had wandered on to her Newfane property in July 2022.
According to one of her attorneys, Chris Carraway, Murphy reported her action to the Niagara SPCA, but refused to part with the cows when Scott Gregson asserted his ownership. Carraway said Gregson didn’t offer sufficient proof that he was the owner of the cows.
Separate hearings in state Supreme Court and Niagara County Court on Wednesday were initiated by Murphy’s defense team, which, temporarily, included an attorney from the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic.
In the morning, in a virtual hearing, Murphy’s defense challenged a gag order imposed by Newfane Town Justice Bruce Barnes, who’s presiding over Murphy’s petit larceny case and previously ordered Murphy to not use social media while the case is pending. Cornell clinic attorney Christina Neitzey argued that state Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita should reverse Barnes’ order because it infringes upon Murphy’s 1st Amendment rights.
While Sedita seemed “responsive” to the motion, Neitzey said he denied it on procedural grounds and let the gag order stand. Sedita determined he doesn’t have jurisdiction in the matter and another court, specifically County Court, could rule on that, according to Neitzey.
In the afternoon, in county court, Carraway requested a change of venue for Murphy’s criminal trial, telling County Court Judge John Ottaviano that Murphy cannot get a fair trial in Newfane because the jury pool has been exposed to months of misinformation about the incident. Carraway claimed that many people think Murphy took the cows from Gregson’s land, a charge that has not been leveled in any court.
Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Laura Jordan argued against a change of venue, asserting the same level of “animus” toward Murphy would be found in county court as in Newfane town court.
Ottaviano did not rule on the request Wednesday. He’ll issue his ruling in writing, he said.
Now it’s a waiting game, Carraway observed after court.
“This is an important issue, so it appears the judge is taking his time and not letting his decision roll off the cuff,” he said.
Presently there are no future court appearance dates scheduled for Murphy in either town court or county court.
