OLCOTT — It all started to come together on Friday afternoon as the sounds of rock ‘n roll music wafted from a garage on the West Bluff.
This jam session in particular saw two old bandmates getting together with a group of old friends to pay tribute one of their own.
Rod Novak and Ed Tuleja, the surviving founding members of King Harvest, worked out the songs that will make up the setlist of today’s concert paying tribute to fellow bandmate and Newfane native Ron Altbach.
They will be joined by a band consisting of Krista Seddon on piano, Dan Dy on guitar and Stoll Brothers band members Dave Stoll on guitar, Dan Stoll on drums and Tom Wright on bass.
Day-before rehearsal was the last step in months of preparations to honor Altbach’s life and legacy following his death from complications of pneumonia in New York City on Feb. 21.
Today’s concert will be the first time Novak and Tuleja have performed together since a pair of King Harvest reunion shows in Olcott in 2012 and 2013.
Novak said he just drove up from his home in New Jersey on Thursday and rehearsals for the show got underway shortly thereafter.
The band worked meticulously throughout their more-than-three hour rehearsal Friday, dissecting each solo, harmony and ending to make sure every song was just right.
“They used to call us the Dave Bruebeck of rock ‘n’ roll,” Novak joked.
While most musicians are familiar with the often grueling and tedious nature of rehearsals, the moments where it all came together weren’t lost on the band.
“Those harmonies sound just like an organ,” Dan Stoll said after the band finished playing a rendition of the King Harvest song “A Little Bit Like Magic.”
The Stoll Brothers Band will kick off the free show today at the Lions Club Pavilion in Krull Park at 5 p.m. followed by memorial service for Altbach and then the King Harvest concert will get underway.
Donations will be accepted at the show, or can be sent to @MarySMartin on Venmo, to put toward the purchase of a piano that will be dedicated in Altbach’s memory at Newfane High School.
