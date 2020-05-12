The Girl Scouts of Western New York will not open its day and resident camps this summer due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the organization announced Tuesday.
Camp Windy Meadows in Lockport is one of the Girl Scouts' day camps. Other affected sites are day Camp Piperwood in Fairport and resident camps Timbercrest in Randolph and Seven Hills in Holland.
All camp property rentals through Aug. 31 have been canceled and any fees paid in advance be refunded in full within 30 days, the organization said.
The camps' closure for the season means the loss of approximately 160 camp jobs. Camp directors will be employed to assist with virtual and other programming during the summer; programs will be created using the input of Girl Scout families, who are being surveyed now, the organization said.
In addition, the suspension of all in-person Girl Scouts activities was extended until at least June 30.
