WILSON — In late July, a wooden “Give and Take” box was set up in front of Wilson Middle School. The box was built by three Wortkoetter brothers, all students in the Wilson school district: sixth-grader Henry, eighth-grader Will and high school junior Ben.
The “Give and Take” box is a place where community members can give or take non-perishable foods as needed. A look inside the box will show you various non-perishable's like soup, pasta, and canned vegetables. The box was placed next to a lending library that was already in front of the school.
The project was intended to accomplish community service hours for Will Wortkoetter with the Wilson Junior Honor Society. Thinking that it was generally a good idea, his brothers decided to help.
“We felt like it was a good thing to do, especially now with all this stuff going on,” Ben Wortkoetter said.
The boys stated that they're accustomed to building DIY projects like the plywood donation box, in part due to their father being an engineer. They said the project was rather simple, as the only obstacle they had in making it was paying for the wood.
According to Wilson Middle School principal Scott Benton, the box is separate from the Wilson Community Food Pantry, which is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays only. Anyone can give or take from the box whenever they want, for the sake of convenience.
“There might be a need on a Sunday night to come grab some items to feed their families in times of need,” Benton said.
Benton, who's been donating food to the box himself, believes that the work that the Wortkoetter brothers put into the project is a testament to their love of Wilson.
“It makes me feel very proud of the boys, and the family as well. Their Wilson pride is through the roof,” he said.
