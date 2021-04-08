FILE — In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zeldin announced his candidacy for governor of New York on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with an attack on incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the subject of investigations over sexual harassment allegations and COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)