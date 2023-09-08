Reading her copy of the Union-Sun & Journal’s 2023 Lockport Magazine, Mary Thurston was thrilled to learn about the restoration effort underway at the Historic Post Office, One East Avenue. Thurston’s grandfather, Edward Murtaugh, was the Lockport Postmaster from 1940 until 1956.
Thurston had long kept in her home a photograph of Murtaugh, beautifully framed and bearing the signature of President Franklin Roosevelt and the U.S. Postal Official Seal. Inspired by the article “Rebirth in progress: Things are looking up downtown as a new class of property owners bank on its resurgence,” she decided that photograph should be hung where her grandfather worked.
The property owner, Iskalo Development Corp., was all for it. Thurston met with Mike Chadwick, Iskalo’s director of architecture, on Thursday to present the memento in person. Chadwick gave her a tour of the building which, she observed, is quickly becoming what it once was and will be again.
Lingering in the space that was her grandfather’s office, Thurston marveled over the large window that affords a prime view of downtown.
“I remember, as a little girl, sitting in this window and watching the parades go by on Main Street,” she said.
Thurston recalled a few other fixtures in her grandfather’s office, in particular his desk and a spittoon.
“The things you remember,” she said, then laughed.
Thurston seemed to enjoy her tour of the old post office, noting appreciatively the restoration of the wooden arches on the first floor and the recovery of the old court room (and its chandelier) on the second floor. She pressed Chadwick for details on possible future tenants, specifically restaurants and artisans. Along the way she shared her sense of relief knowing she can trust the owner with her childhood memories.
“When it was sold I was heartbroken, but knowing it was in the hands of such a corporation as Iskalo, I was thrilled,” she said.
Chadwick said the Historic Post Office is a unique property in that the prior owners didn’t tear anything down, but instead put on new layers of paint, plaster and wood. Recovering the original “bones” was just a matter of peeling away those layers. Today, throughout the building, original fixtures, lights and radiators have been renovated.
“Paul (Iskalo) is completely authentic,” Chadwick said. “He didn’t know that (his post office redevelopment plan) related to what the historic preservation people are looking for. He just did a good job with it.”
