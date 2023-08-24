A popular Royalton-Hartland school program has received both state and national recognition going into its eighth year.
The district’s Agricultural Education program was most recently recognized this month by the National Association of Agricultural Educators with the Outstanding Program Award for Region 6, which encompasses more than a dozen states in the northeast.
Between a busy end to the summer with presentations at the county and state fairs, the program also got the attention of U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, NY-24, who visited the agricultural lab at the high school on Thursday afternoon.
While Tenney was there, a few of the program’s rising seniors put their countless hours of growing and hard work on full display.
Ahead of last school year, Roy-Hart senior Joshua Kennedy said they were determined to put their best foot forward when they entered the state and national competitions.
“I remember it was probably a year ago today, we had like a massive drought and we hadn’t placed anything since 2019,” he said. “ I told these guys at the end of State Fair, ‘You know what, we’re going to the Big E, which is at least second place for a couple of competitions, maybe nationals.”
At last year’s FFA convention, Roy-Hart ended up having three winning teams in the areas of milk production, environmental sciences and resources and nursery and landscaping.
This past June, the program scored an award at the state level for Outstanding Middle/Secondary Agricultural Program from the New York Association of Agricultural Educators. Matthew Sweeney, the founding instructor of the program, was also recognized with the Northeast Regional Outstanding Early Career Agriculture Teacher Award and the District IX Golden Owl Award.
The Agricultural Education program has steadily grown since it was reintroduced in September 2016. More than 700 students have participated since then.
Rising senior Sophia Santella said the conventions are her favorite part of being in the program.
“My favorite thing is competing, honestly, it’s a lot of fun. And then you get to meet a bunch of new people, so it gives you connections,” Santella said.
Rising senior Vanessa Grant said that the things she and her classmates have learned in the program and competitions will be helpful even after they graduate high school.
“I think the experience and opportunities that it gives us really help to kind of create a better future for us, and help us see different ways that we can go about our lives,” Grant said
Now that Roy-Hart has scored the Region 6 award, it’s in the running for the national Outstanding Program award. Following the next FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this fall, Sweeney plans to be on hand at the December FFA ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, to accept the region award and see if they will score the overall national award.
