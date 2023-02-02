Happy birthday to the Town of Lockport! Our town was officially established 199 years ago on Feb. 2, 1823. Next year, the town will be celebrating, from Warrens Corners to Rapids and points south and north, the 200th anniversary of its founding.
Lockport’s formation is intertwined with the Erie Canal. When the exact route of the canal was determined, a village began to develop in what is now the city of Lockport. With the village quickly progressing, it needed a name. Inspired by the elaborate set of locks which were to be constructed, surveyor Jesse Haines suggested the name Locksborough for this new village. Dr. Isaac Smith countered with the name Lockport. Residents discussed the names and, unsurprisingly to those of us today, they chose the name Lockport.
Construction of the flight of five locks began in 1821. Lockport had a name and a purpose, but it was not officially incorporated as a municipality. In the Journal of the Assembly of the State of New York, Forty-Seventh Session, January 1824, it was claimed that “the sundry inhabitants of Cambria and Royalton [are] praying for the erection of a town by the name of Lockport.” Their prayers were answered. On February 2, 1824, the Town of Lockport was officially established from the eastern section of Cambria and western portion of Royalton.
The town’s growth was also connected with the Erie Canal. Tolls were charged for passage through the locks, which resulted in a significant income for the town each year. In addition, harnessing hydropower from the locks propelled the economy and powered a variety of early industries.
One of the prominent sites for bicentennial events will be the Pomeroy School, an 1873 Gothic Revival school building located at the corner of Leete and Lower Mountain roads. The school is observing its 150th anniversary this year. The Town of Lockport Historical Society, continuing its ongoing stewardship of the school, is planning preservation activities and exhibits. Recently, in preparation for the anniversary, the town allotted $10,000 to make needed repairs to the historic building. The building will be open to the public once some of the main repairs are completed.
As we are planning for this bicentennial which kicks off next year, we need your help getting ready. In order to make this the grandest celebration the town has ever seen, we would love to hear from you! What events would you like to participate in? What are your favorite memories of Lockport? Are there stories passed down by your family about the town or its residents? Do you have photographs, documents, or artifacts you would be willing to donate or loan? We can scan your materials and return the originals to you.
One of the exhibits we would like to present is a history of the town schools. We have historic photos of many of them, but not all. Do you or your family have photos of the schools? Please reach out. We are especially looking for historic photos of: District 6 (Akron Road at Wynkoop, cobblestone), District 11 (Harrington, brick), District 13 (Ridge, east of Purdy, brick), and District 14 (East High Street, plank). Donations can be brought to the Town Clerk’s Office at 6560 Dysinger Road between the hours of 8:30 a.m and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or, contact Town Historian Jean Linn for loans or pickup arrangements.
If you would like to get involved or have ideas on bicentennial events, please reach out to Town Councilman Paul Siejak at townboard_ps@elockport.com or 716-478-0623, or Jean Linn at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159. At the Feb. 8 town board meeting, there will be a presentation retiring the 175th year town badge and unveiling the new 200th year version. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.