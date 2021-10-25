GASPORT — The property owners of the Town of Hartland are looking at little change in their town tax for the 2022 budget. In 2021, residents paid $2.62 per $1,000 assessed value of their property, and this year the price has risen just under a cent at $2.6299 per $1,000 assessed value of their property.
Proceeds of the tax go toward the General Fund of the Town.
The combined town tax, which includes fire protection, water and refuse are also steady with Hartland Fire Protection rising from $1.26 per $1,000 to $1.30 per $1,000 and Hartland Water District staying almost exactly the same and actually going down by a fraction of a cent per $1,000 assessed value of their property.
For refuse, each household will pay an additional $7.00 for garbage pickup. Last year, the price was $190 and this year it will be $197, according to Supervisor Ross Annable.
Annable said the reasons for the steadiness of the tax and fees were the result of sales tax going back to where it should be.
“We’re a small, not wealthy, but efficient operating town,” Annable said.
The town is also looking at a water meter system upgrade. The project would’ve been spread out several years, but because of the American Rescue Plan Act’s grant, most of it will be done this year, Annable said.
The Town of Hartland will receive two payments of $194,000 from the ARPA grant.
A public hearing for the budget will be held at a special meeting on Nov. 4.
