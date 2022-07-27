Deepali McCloe of Marigold Consulting led a meeting between EDF Renewables representatives and the residents of the Town of Hartland. For three-years EDF has been leasing farmland for the purpose of building a 1,500-acre, 350 megawatt, solar array. The proposal comes with a considerable amount of funds for the county, town and school district, but has faced opposition from those who consider it destructive to the rural way of life. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)