TOWN OF HARTLAND — The developer of a 1,500-acre solar array held an open house on Wednesday to discuss the company’s plans with members of the public.
Representatives from EDF Renewables were on hand to discuss elements of the company’s 350-megawatt Ridge View Solar Energy Center project.
First introduced in 2019, the project drew strong resistance initially as residents expressed concern about panels starting on fire, potential impact on preserving the community’s rural character and fears that “industrial solar power” could have a negative impact on the community.
Still there were landowners that saw the chance of a lifetime finally coming true.
Neil Gow, a man whose family has lived at Gow Road since the 1800s, said he was on the fence but has since decided to lease his land to EDF to put up solar panels.
Currently, Gow said EDF is sending a “holding fee” to him while the project continues to move along.
“It took me a while to warm up to it. Losing control of my land,” Gow said. “But it was the best financial deal I could make.”
The project is under a siting process called Article 10, but according to Kevin Campbell of EDF, the company will transition to the Article 94-c process, which will likely speed up the process under the the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES). This is particularly important as EDF has just qualified for tax credits from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) which will allow the company to start selling electricity in 2026. This was the third year EDF had applied for the credits, but was unsuccessful until now.
During the informational meeting, consultants explained the use of battery storage.
Nick Warner, founder of ESRG, said the batteries potentially being considered would definitely be lithium-ion batteries, the same kind used in cell-phones and electric cars. Obviously, he said, the main use of the battery would be to pump out energy during times of low sunlight but just as helpful is the frequency regulation of what’s on the grid through the usage of energy storing.
“By taking energy off grid, there’s no chance for an overload,” Warner said. He addressed, specifically, a case where three firefighters were injured when a battery storage canister caught fire in Arizona.
“It was a system that was not compliant with codes at the time,” he said. “It was made with every good intention but today it would’ve never been made.”
Warner said that technology is rushing forward in all branches of battery storage, but that the lithium-ion battery was the best tradeoff of effectiveness and safety, and that the focus now is on training firefighters how to work in such an emergency where the units catch fire.
“We work with dozens of units across the globe to educate firefighters,” Warner said.
Not everyone was convinced that the project makes sense for the community.
Peg Zaepfel, former candidate for the town board, asked about property values, saying she believes the fields of solar arrays would be a visual eyesore and take away from the rural way of life that she herself enjoyed as a beef farmer. She said she can’t quite conjure up how people will want to live next to a solar array.
“Some say that they’ll come because the school district will be so much better, because the solar people are paying for it,” Zaepfel said. “But that’s nonsense.”
