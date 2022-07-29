ALBANY — Leaders of New York county health departments say their ongoing efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic will make it challenging for them to mount a robust response to the threat posed by the outbreak of monkeypox in the state.
While New York has about 6% of the nation’s population, it has more than 25% of the monkeypox cases documented thus far in the U.S. — making it the epicenter of the national outbreak.
As of Friday, the number of documented infections in the state stood at 1,383, the state health department reported.
While the bulk of those have been in the downstate region, at least 30 cases have been documented in upstate New York, with 14 counties in the region now recording monkeypox infections. There has been one case in Niagara County.
“The emergence of monkeypox is a good example of why we need to fund prevention,” said Sarah Ravenhall, director of the New York State Association of County Health Officials. “The local health departments are in the frontlines of curbing disease transmission.”
As monkeypox case numbers continued to increase Friday, several downstate lawmakers implored Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency to deal with the public health threat.
“This call to action is even more urgent given the resumption of classes next month for New York’s 1.1 million college and university students,” the lawmakers said in a statement. Those signing onto the statement included: Assembly Member Richard Gottfried, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, Assembly members Linda Rosenthal and Deborah Glick, and Erik Bottcher, a member of the New York City Council. All are Manhattan Democrats.
Gottfried, chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, told CNHI that New York will benefit if Hochul agrees to declare a monkeypox state of emergency because it will empower her to issue executive orders that could lead to such decisions as waiving requirements that might slow down the approval of testing labs.
“It would legally open the door to that kind of thing,” Gottfried said.
The Association of County Health Officials had requested that designation be issued so that local health agencies can be eligible for greater reimbursement for actions responding to the outbreak.
Ravenhall said her group is grateful for the additional $30 million it secured in the state budget for the local agencies, but noted that funding stream will now have to be sustained. “Long term investment in public health is going to be incredibly important,” she said, noting the pandemic and now the monkeypox threat have demonstrated how quickly populations of people can be affected by a contagion.
According to the state health department, monkeypox spreads through close physical contact between people. While anyone can get monkeypox, “based on the current outbreak, certain populations are being affected by monkeypox more than others, including men who have sex with men,” the health department said.
State officials are anticipating the federal government will supply New York with an additional 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine over the next four to six weeks. A total of 30,000 of them are expected to go to upstate counties and other regions outside New York City, while 110,000 doses will be channeled to New York City.
“My team and I have been working around the clock to confront the monkeypox outbreak and keep New Yorkers safe, and we will continue our ongoing efforts to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate the public on how to identify symptoms and protect themselves,” Hochul said in a statement.
Nancy McGraw, president of the Association of County Health Officials and the public health director for Sullivan County, said the monkeypox vaccine supply is not the only challenge for New York agencies trying to respond to the outbreak.
“The lingering and profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly strained public health staff and resources at both the state and local levels, making our collective response to new threats such as monkeypox considerably more challenging,” McGraw said.
With nurses and other health professionals in high demand in the labor market, Ravenhall said local health agencies are facing staff recruitment challenges in some counties.
She said her group is urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to issue a declaration that will include orthopoxvirus under the PREP Act, which provides legal protections for COVID-19 vaccinators. Such a move, she said, “would secure the health care professionals and resources needed by local health departments to field an efficient and effective response.”
