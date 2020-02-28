"Hemp 101" will be presented from noon to 4 p.m. March 5, next Thursday, at the Niagara County 4-H Training Center, 4487 Lake Ave.
This informational meeting, co-sponsored by The Eclectic Farmstead, Niagara County Farm Bureau and state Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, will offer basic knowledge about hemp, its history, hemp products and ever-changing state and federal laws.
Scheduled speakers include Gina Miller from Miller Hemp Organics, Nhi Kha from Sativa Remedy, Crystal Thauer from Higher Living RN, Penelope Hamilton from HWC, Kristin Grohman from Reciprocal Roots and Jeanette Miller from The Eclectic Farmstead.
Special guests include state Sen. Rob Ortt and state Assembly members Mike Norris and Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who's the assembly majority leader, as well as representatives of WNY and ROC NORML.
Admission is free. Reserve seats by sending an email to eclecticfarmstead@gmail.com or niagcofb@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.