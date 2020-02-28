Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.