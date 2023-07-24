MEDINA — A historic marker has been installed in the canal basin to highlight the Medina aqueduct. Considered an engineering marvel, it is the only true aqueduct on the Erie Barge Canal.
ORG/medinaalive.com was instrumental in having the marker created. Backers including Medina Sandstone Foundation, James Punch, Gabrielle Barone and the Village of Medina, believed recognition of the aqueduct was overdue, as the feature is unique and often overlooked.
“Few people know that it’s there. Now they not only know it’s there, but they’ll know how important it is to the history of the canal,” Chris Busch, president of Orleans Renaissance Group, said.
The Barge Canal System, constructed between 1907 and 1918, was the result of a report from the Committee on Canals, created by Governor Theodore Roosevelt in 1898. The canal’s width was extended to 125 feet with a minimum depth of 12 feet.
During the enlargement, the problem of carrying the canal over the gorge at Oak Orchard River in Medina was the most studied engineering issue. At one point, engineers had considered removing the loop and moving the canal to a straighter path across the river, using a steel truss system.
That idea was abandoned and the result is what is seen today. The concrete wall that holds back the canal is actually a dam and is longer than the Hoover Dam, with an aqueduct carrying the canal across Oak Orchard River.
• • •
According to the 1922 History of the Barge Canal of New York State, by state engineer and surveyor Noble E. Whitford, because of the difficulties involved in the problem of crossing the river in the village of Medina, a short stretch of canal in the vicinity became one of the most interesting portions of the whole line and received a greater amount of study than any other section.
Seven schemes to cross the river were considered, ranging in cost from $272,000 to from $500,000. The chosen way was a concrete trough with architectural adornment on a concrete arch spanning 300 feet, center to center, costing $285,000. This was considered to be the safest, most permanent crossing, the least expensive to build and maintain, and the most pleasing in appearance.
The Erie Barge Canal in the vicinity is said to have several interesting engineering features, the most significant being the long stretches of retaining wall, some of it unusually high, and the aqueduct over the river. Here are some facts from Whitford’s history:
• Although only 2-1/3 miles of canal is involved, there is on the north side one continuous stretch of retaining wall nearly 7,000 feet long, while on the south side, two pieces together measure about 4,600 feet.
• Between 1,500 and 1,600 feet of the north wall is high, extending in some places well below the canal bottom, to the natural surface as it slopes down toward the gorge. Here, the canal bed is rock fill and the wall beside the channel sustains hydrostatic pressure for its full height, which reaches a maximum of 45 feet. Thus, in effect, the canal runs behind a high dam for nearly one-third of a mile.
• To prevent leakage at the high wall, a vertical plate of steel was embedded six inches in each of two adjoining sections at the joints formed during construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.