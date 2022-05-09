Lockport police are looking for a black SUV after an alleged hit-and-run occurred on Pine Street between La Grange Avenue and High Street at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
Lockport police have not issued the name or age of the victim, but said she suffered a a compound fracture.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said the victim was crossing a field between John Street and Pine Street where she stopped out into the road and was struck.
