ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday threw her support to an $850 million package in public subsidies for a new stadium that for the next 30 years would be used by the Buffalo Bills, an NFL team owned by billionaire investors Terry and Kim Pegula.
New York's proposed subsidy would be the largest government contribution in history for an NFL facility.
Under a deal that awaits review by the state Legislature, the price tag for the stadium would come to $1.4 billion, with the Bills and the NFL coming up with $550 million. The state would advance $600 million for the project in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, while Erie County government would cover the remaining $250 million.
Critics of the arrangement called it an unprecedented subsidy for a professional sports team, arguing the state and county funds should be used for child care, education and health care services needed by New Yorkers. While many other sports teams have benefited from public subsidies for stadiums and arenas, the largest one to date for a football team has been a $750 million contribution Las Vegas advanced for a new stadium for the Raiders.
In a statement after NFL team owners approved the Western New York stadium at a meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, the Pegulas thanked Hochul, a Buffalo native, for her support and noted they are optimistic the project will get to "the finish line."
The plan for the open air stadium calls for the facility as well as the grounds of the existing stadium to be owned by the state. A subsidiary of Empire State Development Corp., a public authority controlled by the governor, would be the owner of the facility and lease it to the Bills.
The biggest hurdles for the project could come in the form of politically strange bedfellows: progressive Democrats generally opposed to what they call "corporate welfare" and conservative Republicans who have traditionally frowned on using taxpayer dollars for projects benefiting private investors.
"The billionaire Pegula family doesn't need this $850 million from New York government, but they're demanding it," said Michael Kink, director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition, a progressive advocacy group with ties to the teachers' union.
Kink noted many of the jobs that would be created would be low-paying concession workers employed by Delaware North, a Buffalo company whose general counsel is William Hochul, the governor's husband.
"I haven't seen anything in this announcement today that they are going to make sure these jobs at the stadium are good-paying jobs that pay a living wage with benefits," Kink said. "I haven't seen anything about a community benefits agreement."
Gov. Hochul emphasized that one of her goals was to ensure the Bills don't leave New York. The team has a huge following in Western New York, where Hochul established her political base before joining former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as lieutenant governor in 2015.
"I'm pleased that after months of negotiations, we've come out with the best answers possible — the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates."
The Bills' lease for Highmark Stadium expires in 2023. Negotiations are set to begin for extending that arrangement.
The new stadium would have a minimum of 60,000 seats.
The Hochul administration, touting the Bills as a "proven economic driver" for the Buffalo region, said the team generates $27 million annually in direct income, sales and use taxes for the state, Erie County and the city of Buffalo.
Keeping the team in the Buffalo region is projected to have a $385 million per year economic impact benefit, with people traveling from Canada and other parts of the U.S., spending money that otherwise would not be spent in New York, according to the Hochul administration.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, a native of Western New York, praised what he called "tremendous progress" in the public-private partnership between the team and state and county governments.
"The Pegulas have continued to demonstrate their commitment to Buffalo, a market that has supported the NFL for generations," Goodell said. "This new stadium will further provide the foundation to help the Bills remain competitive in western New York for decades to come."
Terry Pegula purchased the Bills in 2014 after offering more money for the team than groups led by real estate tycoon and future President Donald Trump and rock star John Bon Jovi.
Pegula, now worth an estimated $5.8 billion, made his fortune from oil and natural gas drilling operations in four states. He sold his company, East Resources, to Royal Dutch Shell in 2010 for $4.7 billion.
Given the substantial public investment, Peter Warren, research for the Empire Center for Public Policy, a watchdog group, said the cost of the project is being inflated by New York's prevailing wage law, requiring the developers to pay above market labor costs, known as prevailing wages.
"In New York, the cost of building is extraordinarily high," Warren said. "And I understand there's going to be some who benefit from that. But there are more people who are going to pay the exorbitant costs, and we're talking about people in Erie County as well as New York state taxpayers at large."
Among those registering strong disapproval for a state subsidy for the sports stadium were Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, and Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan. The latter lawmaker is one of the key people involved in state budget negotiations as she heads the Senate Finance Committee.
The stadium proposal is expected to be added to Hochul's proposed spending plan. The deadline for an on-time budget is Friday, with Saturday marking the opening day of New York's next fiscal year.
Kim questioned the benefits to the public for such a substantial investment of taxpayer money, contending the public should be given a major ownership of the Buffalo Bills in return.
"If this moves ahead without any safeguards in place, I don't plan on supporting it," Kim told CNHI.
In Buffalo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz defended the stadium financing plan, calling it a "fair deal."
"Anyone who's saying this is going to raise my taxes — this will not raise your taxes," Poloncarz told reporters. "This we can afford, using our current resources in county government."
In Albany, Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said a new Bills stadium is key to hopes of keeping the team in the Buffalo area.
"With that level of public investment, it is critical that this deal be scrutinized in a transparent manner," Ortt added. "I look forward to speaking directly with representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment about their vision and continued commitment to New York before any bill hits the floor."
