How American cash for Canada protests could sway US politics  

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.