Aragaw Beyene, center, of Washington, plays with his cousins' children, Eldana Tilahune, 6, left, and Meklit Tilahune, 2, Monday, March 16, 2020, at a public park in northwest Washington. Beyene and his extended family are taking turns watching each other's children so the others can work while schools are closed due to coronavirus precautions. "I normally drive an Uber," says Beyene, "but it's scary to drive an Uber right now with the coronavirus. I haven't gone to work since Friday. Although I hear there is not much work." The family says they may stop taking the children to parks outside due to coronavirus fears. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)