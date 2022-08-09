Instructor Oh Hoon Kwon, standing, speaks to students during a math class that was part of an intense six-week summer bridge program for students of color and first-generation students at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, Wis., on July 27. At left is Angel Hope, who said he didn't feel ready for college after online classes in high school caused him to fall behind. Hundreds of thousands of recent graduates are heading to college this fall after spending more than half their high school careers dealing with the upheaval of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)