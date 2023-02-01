Flanked by Rev. Al Sharpton, left, her husband Rodney Wells, second from right, and attorney Benjamin Crump, right, RowVaughn Wells speaks during the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday. Nichols died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)