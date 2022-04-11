Lockport library budget approved
Lockport Public Library's 2022-2023 budget was approved by a solid majority of voters in Lockport City School District last week.
The total budget is $1.8 million, about $37,000 more than the current budget, and the portion to be financed from library tax is $1.6 million. The budget was approved on a 196-36 vote held April 7 at the library.
In addition, library Executive Director Beverly Federspiel announced, trustee Marc Smith was reappointed to the library board. Smith serves with William Watson and Nancy Kasprzak-Whitmore.
Motorcycle registration renewal due
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding motorcycle owners to renew their registrations before April 30, when all motorcycle registrations expire.
Motorcycles must be inspected at least once every 12 months at a station that DMV has licensed to perform motorcycle safety inspections. Customers should look for a yellow and black sign reading "Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station." Registered business are listed on the DMV website.
In many cases, motorcycle registrations can be renewed online.
Motorcycle owners cannot renew a registration that is suspended or revoked; is expired for more than a year; or if the motorcycle has not been inspected in the past 12 months. If the registration is expired for more than a year, the motorcycle has to be re-registered at a DMV office or by mail.
To be operated on public roadways, motorcycles must have liability coverage. This applies to motorcycles registered out-of-state as well as to those registered in New York.
