Alex Morisey lifts himself out of his wheelchair in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia. His physical therapist just told him he'll use a wheelchair all the days he has left. He hasn't been outside since before the new year dawned, can't hear a soft Mexican ballad over the thunder of his roommate's TV, and when he checks his bank account, there isn't enough to order a replacement for his tattered pants. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)