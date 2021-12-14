In the ruins of Mayfield, a search for hope in what's saved  

Victoria Byerly-Zuck plays with her 3-year-old son at a shelter for people who lost their homes in the tornado that tore through her town of Mayfield, Ky., on Monday. Her son is struggling to understand what happened and has tried to get into cars that arrive at the shelter in the hope that they will take him home. She doesn't know how to explain to him that that they have no home to go to. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)â€©