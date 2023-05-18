A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada, in January. A new study Thursday says climate change’s hotter temperatures and society’s diversion of water have been shrinking the world’s lakes, including Lake Mead, by trillions of gallons of water a year since the early 1990s. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)